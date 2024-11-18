Winona MDOT reports converters stolen from their vehicles

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Thieves target Mississippi Department of Transportation vehicles in Winona.

The agency said the MDOT Maintenance and Project office was burglarized on the weekend of November 9.

In information released on November 18, it appears catalytic converters were cut from two trucks at the Maintenance facility and from three trucks in the Project office parking lots.

A report was filed with Winona police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

MDOT is working closely with local law enforcement in the investigation.

On social media, Winona-Montgomery Crime Stoppers said a $4,200 reward is being offered for information.

