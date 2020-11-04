Winona Montgomery Consolidated School District receives new board

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Montgomery County now has a new school board.

Voters selected a new board to represent the Winona Montgomery Consolidated School District during the election.

Here are the winners from last night.

School District Superintendent Teresa Jackson says she’s ready for a new start with this new board.

“As that team of five or three, you know, majority, they have a lot of power. And so, their role is to set policy and to ask really good questions and to have ideas about how to improve the district and so I do think that everybody running has their heart in the right place so I’m looking forward to working with the new board,” said Teresa Jackson, Winona Montgomery School District Superintendent.

The Montgomery County and Winona School districts consolidated two years ago.