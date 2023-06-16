Winona-Montgomery school district appoints new superintendent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District’s Board of Trustees appointed a new superintendent.

Dr. Howard Savage, Jr., will serve as the district’s next Superintendent of Education.

The board voted him in during its meeting on June 14.

Savage will fill the position following the retirement of Dr. Teresa Jackson on June 30.

He served two years as Executive Principal for the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, where he helped improve the accountability rating from a “C” to a “B” at Starkville High School.

Savage’s first day as Superintendent will be July 1.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter