Winona Police Arrest Man Accused Of Breaking Into Multiple School Facilities

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- A Winona man is accused of breaking into several school buildings and faces ten charges.

Robdasious Merritt, 24, is charged with nine counts of commercial burglary and one count of attempted commercial burglary.

- Advertisement -

The two month long investigation ended Wednesday when Merritt was arrested around lunch time.

Winona PD Chief Investigator Dan Herod said Merritt broke into Winona Elementary, Winona High School, and the superintendent’s office.

It’s believed he broke into other places, as well.

Money was taken during the burglaries.

Merritt’s bond is set at $100,000.