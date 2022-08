Winona Police investigating shooting

WINONA, Miss (WCBI) – Winona police are investigating a shooting near a downtown neighborhood.

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Thompkins confirms Winona police are investigating a shooting incident.

Other law enforcement officials with knowledge of the incident say it happened around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect crashed shortly after leading police on a chase after the shooting.

WCBI has been unable to confirm reports of injuries at this time.