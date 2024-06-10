Winona police make two arrests in fatal shooting investigation

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona police make two arrests and identify the victim in a fatal Sunday afternoon shooting.

Around 3:40 Sunday afternoon, Lashon King was found lying in a driveway in the 400 block of Sterling Avenue in Winona.

King was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Winona police arrested Demetric Clark at that scene.

A second suspect, Ronnie Partlow Jr. later turned himself in to police.

Clark has been charged with first-degree murder and shooting into a dwelling.

Partlow was charged with accessory before the fact to first-degree murder.

No bond has been set for either suspect.

