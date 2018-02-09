Winona Purchasing Water Tower

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s been talk in Winona about expanding the water system along the Highway 82 and I-55 corridor.

Now, some walk can go with that talk.

Winona’s board of Aldermen have discussed the purchase of an elevated water tank.

The added pressure to the water system makes the corridor a prime spot for economic development.

“We’ve had some issues with our water pressure, and hopefully we’ll have some more growth in that area,” said Mayor Jerry Flowers. “We’ve had an engineer here, you know, looking at it. It will be an expensive proposition, but we think that in the long run it’ll be the best thing for Winona.”

Flowers says it will only be around 3 to 4 months before residents will begin seeing that new tower on the corridor.