Winona Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents in Winona had a day full of events celebrating the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Things kicked off with the 2nd Annual prayer breakfast at the Zion District Building.

At noon, dozens gathered for the Citizens in Alliance’s 28th annual MLK Observance Day.

The guest speaker was Senator David Jordan. Senator Jordan has worked a lot in the fight for civil rights.

Organizers say today’s event is about remembering where people once were.

“Every heart needs reminding of our past so we can make our future brighter, and just get along better as people in our communities and people individually,” said John Paul Davis.

Also in Winona, at 6:30 Monday evening, they’ll end the day by putting on a banquet that’s being held at the Zion District Building.