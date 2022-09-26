Winona shooting suspect arrested in Montgomery County, Ala.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend was arrested after a day on the run.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page says 53-year-old Willie Richardson was arrested today.

Deputies say the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

No update has been posted about the victim’s condition. Calls to the Winona Police Department have not been returned, as of yet.

Montgomery County deputies thanked the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office for their help arresting Richardson but did not say where he was taken into custody.

