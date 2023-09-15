Winona Tigers get ready for matchup with Choctaw County

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona Tigers are pumped and ready for their matchup tonight with Choctaw County.

It’s our Game of the Week. This morning Winona High cheerleaders, dance team members, the drum line, and other students showed their school spirit during our Sunrise Newscast.

Our thanks to the school district for hosting us this morning.

Our sports team will be live from Winona on WCBI News at 5 and 6 for a preview of the game. And you can catch highlights of that matchup and others across the area on the EndZone tonight at 10.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter