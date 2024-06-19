Winona Ward 3 Alderman runoff currently stands at tie

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI/WONA) – Right now, the race to be Winona’s next Ward 3 Alderman is a tie.

The special election runoff was held on Tuesday.

WONA reported that Katrina Bays and Archie Flowers both received 56 votes each at the ballot box.

There are still five absentee ballots left to count, which could change the outcome of the election.

The election will not be certified until next Wednesday to give mail-in absentee ballots time to arrive at city hall.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X