Winston Co. man receives 15 years on federal drug charges

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man will spend more than 15 years in prison for a federal drug charge.

42-year-old Dennis Phillips was sentenced to 188 months on October 30.

He’s guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Federal prosecutors said the case began when law enforcement bought at least 30 grams of meth from Phillips using a confidential informant.

A search of his home in Preston led to more drugs and two guns.

They said there was over a kilogram of meth that impacted the Choctaw Indian Reservation in Winston, Kemper, and Neshoba counties.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Choctaw Police, State Bureau of Narcotics, FBI, DEA, and ATF all worked on the case.

