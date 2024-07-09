Winston Co. Sheriff confirms investigation inside correctional facility

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s been one arrest in an ongoing investigation inside the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Mike Perkins did confirm one arrest but said he could not release any additional details, citing the investigation and a personnel matter.

Multiple sources are telling WCBI the case centers around an employee and inmate relationship.

We are told the arrest happened on July 9.

Perkins said he will release more details at a later time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X