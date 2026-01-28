Winston Co. Sheriff warns residents about a scam in the area

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Times of crisis can bring out the best and worst in people.

Especially, scammers looking to hone in on the vulnerable and those looking to help where they can.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware that a scammer is posing as a local pastor.

The scam artist is reaching out to community members asking for money to help those affected by the recent winter storm.

Remember, to never send money to anyone unless you have verified the source yourself through the sheriff’s office.

