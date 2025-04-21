Winston Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help finding wanted suspect

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a man charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Sheriff Mike Perkins says it’s believed Andrew Terrill Hughes is evading in the county.

Hughes is a black male with brown eyes and black hair.

Hughes is 5’10 and weighs about 245 lbs.

If you have any information on where Hughes may be, you can call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 773-5881, or you can report anonymously through Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.