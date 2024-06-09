Winston County celebrates upcoming Juneteenth holiday

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – June 19th is just around the corner.

On June 8, Winston County celebrated Juneteenth.

The event was held at Dean Park and there were plenty of activities for kids.

The event centered around the theme “Wildest Dreams” with a representation of a poem, singing, and speeches.

There were over 20 vendors with arts and crafts, fresh fruits and vegetables, and canned goods.

Volunteer, Deborah Holmes said she decided to come out of retirement from selling corn to help out with the event.

She said Juneteenth means a lot to her.

“I can do what I want to do basically and it just represents that I have the right to do what I do,” Holmes said. “I have the right to come out and celebrate. I have the right to celebrate my history, I have the right to celebrate my ancestors’ freedom, I have the right. I’m just living their dream so I have a right, I feel obligated to celebrate this day.”

Holmes said she has been volunteering in Winston County for nearly 20 years.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X