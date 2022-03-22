Winston County deputies are searching for an armed robber

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are searching for an armed robber.

In the surveillance video, you can see the gunman come inside the store holding a weapon inside of a bag.

The hold-up happened this morning at Crossroads Grocery, on Crystal Ridge Road.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says the robber made off with about a thousand dollars in cash and a couple of cartons of cigarettes.

The man ran from the store and left in what appears to be a black Ford Explorer.

The clerk inside the store was not injured.

If you have any information call Winston County Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen.