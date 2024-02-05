Winston County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting relative

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Winston County was accused of breaking a relative’s jaw and nose.

Willie Warren was charged with aggravated assault.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins said deputies were called to Highway 490 apartments about an argument on Friday night.

No one answered when deputies knocked and no witnesses came forward.

The next day investigators were called to a DeKalb hospital after the victim was driven there.

Perkins said it appeared a relative found the victim knocked out the next day and took her for care.

The victim was in a Jackson hospital recovering.

Bond for Warren was set at $10,000.

