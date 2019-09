WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Tiffany Hemphill, 21, was last seen in York, Alabama on September 16.

- Advertisement -

Winston County investigators said that is where she lives, but Hemphill has close family in Louisville and Noxapater.

She is five foot and weighs just over 100 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department