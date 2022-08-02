Winston County deputies charge man with capital murder

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies upgrade charges in an ongoing homicide investigation.

30-year-old Darius Johnson is now charged with capital murder.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says the underlying charge is home invasion.

Johnson was denied bond.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Hillcrest Circle.

Johnson is accused of going to his ex-girlfriend’s home and shooting at her and Lee Samuel Harris in the front yard.

The couple went inside a home and Johnson allegedly kicked in a door and shot the victim at least four times.

Harris died at the scene.

The ex-girlfriend was not injured.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the case.