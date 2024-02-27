Winston County deputies investigate deadly shooting

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies were investigating a deadly shooting that happened after a dice game.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said the investigation started after a call from Choctaw Medical Center in Ackerman reported a gunshot victim.

Deputies the shooting happened in the parking lot of Country Side Club, on Sturgis Road, early Sunday morning.

27-year-old Gabriel Gale was shot in the back. An autopsy is being done.

Investigators do have two people of interest in the case but no arrest has been made.

Perkins told WCBI he had permanently shut down the nightclub.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (662)773-5881.

