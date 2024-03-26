Winston County deputies make arrest in deadly February shooting

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in February.

Aaron Smith has been booked into the Winston County Jail and charged with murder.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on February 25 in which 27-year-old Gabriel Gale was fatally injured.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins was made aware of the shooting after Choctaw Regional Hospital in Ackerman reported a gunshot victim had been brought there early that morning.

Further investigation found that Gale had been shot in the parking lot of Country Side Club on Sturgis Road in Winston County.

Investigators believed the shooting happened after a dice game at the club.

Perkins has since shut down the club.

Aaron Smith is awaiting his initial court appearance.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X