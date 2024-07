Winston County deputies search for missing man

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are searching for a missing man.

Clovis Lee Parker Jr. of Noxapater was last seen in the Mt. Pisgah-Height Moore area.

He was wearing red shorts and a grey or blue shirt.

Parker has a condition that might impair his judgment.

If you know where he is, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

