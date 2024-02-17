Winston County deputies search for suspected horse thieves

The horses were found but the thieves have not been caught

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It may sound like an old western crime, but Winston County deputies hope new technology will help them arrest some horse thieves.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said surveillance video captured this truck leaving the property on Sylvester Hudson Road this afternoon.

Two horses were taken sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

However, Sheriff Perkins tells WCBI that the horses were found tonight.

Investigators hope someone recognizes the maroon or brown truck pulling the gray trailer.

Call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office if you saw anything around this time or have any information on the horse theft.

