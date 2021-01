WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are asking for help finding a woman that has not been heard from in more than a month.

30-year-old Heather McCool was last heard from on December 6th.

McCool spends most of her time in Noxapater and Nanih Waiya area.

If you have any information, please call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.