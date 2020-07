WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a deputy.

Leon Glenn died this afternoon at his home, 50.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says Glenn was a superb deputy and person and was looked up to by many in the community.

Glenn has been a deputy since 1999.

He worked a second job and was apparently on his lunch break today when he passed away. The death appears to be by natural causes.

Arrangements are incomplete.