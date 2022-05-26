Winston County escaped serious damage after storms

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County escapes serious damage after storms rolled through the area.

Trees were knocked over in the Noxapatar and Nanih Waiya areas Wednesday afternoon.

Today, crews were out restoring power and making sure roadways were clear.

Winston County Supervisor Luke Parks says one carport shed was blown over but that was the only significant damage reported.

No one was injured.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage today to determine whether a tornado touched down.