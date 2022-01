Winston County has a new EMA Director, Jimbo Lovorn

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County has a new EMA Director.

The board of supervisors voted to appoint Jimbo Lovorn to the post.

Lovorn has been a deputy with the Winston County Sheriff’s Department for at least a decade.

There he worked his way up through the ranks as a patrolman and left as an investigator.

Lovorn replaces Buddy King who left the EMA office late last year.