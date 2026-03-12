Winston County hold job fair for seekers at Safe Room

LOUISVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) — Nationwide, employers cut 90,000 jobs last month, bringing the national unemployment rate up to four-point four percent.

But in our area, many employers are looking to hire. Some of those employers were at the Winston County Job Fair today, meeting potential employees.

If you were looking for employment in the Winston County area, the Safe Room was filled with opportunities to meet your next employer.

Glen Haab with Winston County Economic Development says it was a mixture of local and regional employers.

“Specifically, more of a local flavor, but we also have a lot of regional employers here like Taylor Machine Works, Winston Plywood and Veneers, Southeastern Timber Products, and many more. So, we are actually thankful that the employers are out here looking and soliciting individuals and talent to come work for them,” Haab said.

From manufacturing to the military, government to healthcare, Haab says there were more than 20 vendors on hand for job seekers to meet.

Companies from Winston County, along with Choctaw, Webster, Attala, and Leake, were on hand, and job seekers were able to fill out applications on the spot.

Haab said it says a lot for their available labor pool.

“We definitely have talent in the area, and that’s the key thing, just trying to get that talent into the right positions that are for hire. And when you have someone like a regional employer or a local employer, you understand that people are willing to commute anywhere between 20-30 minutes for a job opportunity that pays good wages at the same time that demands their skill sets.”

He said Winston County has a little of everything, and it shows you don’t have to go very far to find a good-paying position. You just need the opportunity and today gave that opportunity.

“Forest products with Winston Plywood, we’ve got machining, metal manufacturing things of that nature, transportation with Taylor Machine Works, Kloeckner Metals. So, we’ve got a lot of that going on in Winston County in general — that’s why we have a situation where these individual companies are looking to hire people with talented skill sets.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.