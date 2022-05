WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County jurors returned a not guilty verdict in a murder trial.

The verdict was read to Ru-shaka Cobb in Winston County Circuit Court this afternoon.

Cobb was arrested in December 2019.

He was accused of shooting and killing Lee Andrew Hughes Junior.

The trial started yesterday.

Cobb could face charges related to alleged assaults that happened during his time in jail.