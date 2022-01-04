Winston County man wanted for allegedly stealing some trailers

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of stealing some trailers is on the run tonight in Winston County.

25-year-old Justin McDonald ran from deputies just after 10 AM.

The search for him was centered around Highway 25 and Jake’s Junkyard.

Chief Deputy Keith Alexander says McDonald ran just before he was put in handcuffs.

Some of the stolen trailers from K&W auto and appliance have been recovered.

McDonald is being charged with grand larceny and could face other charges.

If you know where he is tonight call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.