Winston County Medical center relying on resources to combat COVID19

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — It has been an educational year for doctors across the country, including Winston Medical Center’s Dr. Dustin Gentry.

“The amount of research when it first came out that was available to the general public and physicians, could probably be put on one screen of – computer back in January,” said Gentry. “But that knowledge base has grown exponentially since then.”

And one major factor in the fight against COVID19?

“The technology that we are using now to detect and evaluate coronavirus patients, it’s not new technology, but it’s new technology that’s been re-purposed and tailored to help us understand coronavirus,” said Gentry. “We can swab for a lot of different viruses. But until recently we weren’t able to swab for coronavirus or this particular strain.”