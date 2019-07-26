Winston County organization helps unemployed residents

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County organization is working to put people to work and helping the unemployed make connections.
Friends of Dean Park hosted a day of fun and recruitment.
- Advertisement -
Two U.S. Department of Labor funded organizations were there to help low-income residents and people over the age of 55 that are unemployed.
People are sometimes matched with non-profit organizations to build skills and self-confidence.
There was also opportunities to earn money, which can lead to a permanent job.
While learning about the opportunities there were games, presentations and food for everyone.