Winston County organization helps unemployed residents

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County organization is working to put people to work and helping the unemployed make connections.

Friends of Dean Park hosted a day of fun and recruitment.

Two U.S. Department of Labor funded organizations were there to help low-income residents and people over the age of 55 that are unemployed.

People are sometimes matched with non-profit organizations to build skills and self-confidence.

There was also opportunities to earn money, which can lead to a permanent job.

While learning about the opportunities there were games, presentations and food for everyone.