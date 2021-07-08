Winston County receiving grant for clean energy upgrades

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clean energy upgrades are paying off for Winston County

When the county built an annex at the courthouse, the plans included several energy-saving features.

Those additions earned Winston County a grant of over 19,000 dollars from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Supervisors say every extra dollar helps when it comes to the county’s budget.

“Lights go off. There’s motion detectors in it to make the lights go on and off. Windows, everything is supposed to save energy. And TVA presented that check for us building the way we did. There’s no restriction on the money. We can do whatever; spend it however we need to or however the board sees fit,” said Luke Parkes, Supervisor of District 2.

Since there were no restrictions on how to spend the grant, supervisors put it into the county’s general fund.