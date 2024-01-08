Winston County Sheriff’s Office gets upgrade to patrol fleet

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is getting a needed upgrade to its patrol fleet, and you can’t beat the price.

Thanks to current State Representative Joey Hood and retired Representative Michael Ted Evans, the sheriff’s office was able to buy three new Ford Explorers to patrol the county.

Evans and Hood helped the department acquire funds from the State Legislature to pay for the SUVs, meaning the county itself did not have to lay out any money.

