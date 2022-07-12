Winston County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of AC units

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A BTU Burglar makes off with a heavy duty haul in Winston County.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a central air conditioning unit from a rental home on Young’s Crossing Road.

The house was vacant at the time, and the owner is not sure when it was stolen.

A landscaper noticed it when he was cutting the grass at the home.

Investigators say this was a major theft by someone who knew what they were doing.

“This is the first one we’ve seen in a long time. It does involve someone who has knowledge of electricity and all because they had to disconnect it to take the whole unit with them,” said Chief Deputy Keith Alexander, Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this theft, call Winston County Crimestoppers or the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.