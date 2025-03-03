Winston County Sheriff’s Office make five burglary arrests

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office has made five arrests in a burglary case.

According to the Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins, on February 21, Winston County Sheriff Deputies arrested 21-year-old Mackenzi Irwin, 41-year-old Tabitha Wilkerson, 54-year-old Kendall Sodders, 19-year-old Hunter Irwin, and 71-year-old James McCool.

Each of them was charged with burglary of a residence.

Justice court Judge Fuller set each of their bonds at $5,000.

