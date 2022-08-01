Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case

WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County..

The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made..

Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville.

When first responders got to the home, they found Lee Samuel Harris, of Canton, Mississippi dead from apparent gunshot wounds..

A woman and her infant were also at the home.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said 30-year-old Darius Johnson is the primary suspect in Harris’s death.

Sherrif Pugh says the chain of events started with a phone call.

“They had argued on the phone earlier before the shooting and it is our belief at that point that Mr. Johnson traveled to Hillcrest and shot Mr. Harris,” said Sheriff Pugh.

Johnson turned himself in early Monday morning.

He is being charged with murder.

However, Johnson claims he has nothing to do with the shooting.

“It’s a terrible tragedy and at this point, most of this is still under investigation and Mr. Johnson claims he is innocent and he was home last night and doesn’t know why we were hunting him so we are investigating it thoroughly at this point and we will know more at a later date,” Sheriff Pugh.

And Pugh said under the law, everyone is innocent until proven otherwise, and the investigation continues.

“We will interview others and on Mr. Johnson’s behalf we will try to establish any alibi that he has to do our Due diligence in this case,” said Sheriff Pugh.

We will continue to follow this investigation.

If you have information on the case call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers..