Winston County shooting victims are back home

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been just over a month since chaos rained downed on Goss Road.

An evening drive-by shooting left two 12-year-olds fighting for their lives.

Now Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said they are back home and recovering.

“They are both out of the hospital and out of critical condition. And we are, we’re very, very proud that they’re alright at this point. Obviously, they received severe injuries, and some of this will be something that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives, but at this point, they’re making great recover,” said Pugh.

Three people are in custody, but that doesn’t mean the investigation is over.

“We have one other person would be interested we would like to speak with that we are actively trying to locate,” said Pugh.

Pugh said their next step is getting the case ready to present to the grand jury.

“We want to get our physical evidence together and do the best we can do is as far as what we have to work with there. And then we want to get before a grand jury and get a good understanding of our grand jury of what’s going on and take it from there,” said Pugh.

As the case develops, Pugh said it’s important for the boys to start the process of moving forward.

“Their parents will they spend a lot of time with us trying to get this thing ironed out, but as far as the children, we’re going to try to leave them as little involved in this as possible,” said Pugh.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.