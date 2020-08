WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Just before noon on Tueday, August 25th, a 25 year old Noxapater woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the car she was driving.

Maiya McDonald was driving on Elijah Graham Road, headed towards Highway 15.

The car apparently hit a culvert. McDonald was not wearing a seat belt.

Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory pronounced her dead at the scene of the accident