Winston County father arrested for simple assault in domestic incident

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday, the Winston County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say was involved in a recent domestic incident.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says they have arrested Jimmy Thrash on one count of Domestic Violence Simple Assault. The sheriff says deputies responded to a call the evening of July 17th at a Noxapater home on Fred Holdiness Road involving Thrash and someone inside. The sheriff says that because the incident involved multiple juveniles, he can only release limited information. Thrash’s son Connor took to social media and accused his father of striking his teenage daughter during this incident and accused the sheriff’s department of not investigating thoroughly. But Sheriff Pugh says the incident was caught on body cameras and says that his deputies followed proper protocol.

“Between the investigation performed by our officers and the investigation performed by the Department of Human Services, I think (a judge) will be able to have a very clear picture of the situation as it unfolds. There are some aspects of this case, unfortunately, that are still under investigation by this agency,” Sheriff Pugh says. “But as far as the three major issues that were involved that hit social media (how deputies responded, charges against Jimmy Thrash and status of the investigation), I believe we have those three under control at this point.”

Sheriff Pugh says that Thrash is currently out on bond and the incident remains under investigation. WCBI is in the process of interviewing members of the family and will release more information as it becomes available.