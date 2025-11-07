Winston Police warns community about a new scam in the area

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to a scam that is going around.

People are claiming to have received a call from a Gary Patterson with the Louisville Police Department.

The caller tells them that they have missed federal court, and they must pay a $9,000 fine. Scammers will then send a text message with a photo of fake documents with your information on them.

Sheriff Mike Perkins and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office want people to know that this is a scam and they should not send any money.

Anyone who has received these calls should contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 773-5881.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.