Winter Blast Impacts Motorists, Businesses And Law Enforcement

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI, (WCBI) – The winter storm made its presence known throughout the northern part of our viewing area.

While snow flurries were hitting Guntown, Victor Shah was working on several gas pumps at ‘One Stop Market’.

Inside, business was steady, with regular customers, and those who were enjoying an unexpected day off.

What are you doing on your snow day?

“Well, when it snows enough, go play outside,” said 10 year old Chloe Cox.

Shah says Friday is usually the busiest day for his store, but the wintry mix may have kept some people away.

“On a regular day, if it we didn’t have snow , you will have at least 20 or 30 people standing inside the store, but right now ten to 12 people so it has impacted, but not as much as I had expected,” said Shah.

Julio Gordon was called on to change a tire after a vehicle ran over a water covered pothole. Gordon says it’s a common mishap during cold and wet weather.

“We got a lot of water,that water, runs, causes weak spots, that’s why we got those potholes, stuff that mess wheels and tires up,” Gordon said.

Throughout the day, crews from MDOT were treating bridges and roadways, while state troopers were trying to keep everyone safe.

“Anytime we have road conditions like this, we ask people, please limit your travel, but I do understand there are some people they must be on the road, approach bridges and overpasses you must slow down, it’s too late, once you lose control of your vehicle, give yourself extra time in your commute,” said MSgt. Ray Hall, with Troop F of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Road conditions may be dangerous, even after the wintry mix has cleared out.

All activities for Friday evening’s “Disciple Now” in Lee County have been cancelled. But all three sessions will take place tomorrow at the Tupelo Furniture Market. For more information check with your church’s youth pastor.