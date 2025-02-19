Wintry mix overnight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Overnight, wintry precipitation will become more possible across northern Mississippi. Frigid air will maintain once the system moves East.

TUESDAY NIGHT: As a system out West moves South along the Gulf, conditions will become favorable for precipitation to move in from the NW through the late evening. Winds are expected to shift from NE to N/NW as this is happening too, helping to bring in that cold Arctic air! Wintry precipitation will be likely mixed in with a cold rain. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are most likely North of US-82. The transition to snow will occur closer to the MS/TN state line. This area is also more likely to have traffic concerns, especially on bridges and overpasses. The southern half of the corner is most likely to just experience a cold rain.

WEDNESDAY: This is going to be a quick moving system. We are keeping our fingers crossed to have it move East by late morning to afternoon, at the latest. Temperatures will likely struggle to reach the low 40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will DROP, upper teens to lower 20s are expected.

THU/FRI: Here is where the cold gets us! High temps will have a hard time reaching the middle 30s Thursday afternoon. The wind chill temperatures are going to feel much worse, -3 to 5 degrees across the corner. Frigid temps and wind chill temps will continue to be dangerous Friday morning. By the afternoon, there is potential for middle 40s. Road impacts could be a problem through end of the week, due to the cold temperatures.