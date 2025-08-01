Witness close to man involved in CPD crash speaks out

Sheriff's office determines the officer lost control before hitting the vehicle while it was stopped at a stop sign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Last month, a Columbus Police Department officer flipped his cruiser when he lost control and hit Devion Bankhead, who was stopped at a stop sign.

That’s according to a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department report.

Bankhead is still healing, but we spoke with an anonymous source close to him to learn how they’re feeling about the incident.

She said it’s not uncommon to see Columbus Police driving too fast.

“Sometimes you’ll catch them flying up and down the road there because they think that they have the authority to do this,” She said.

The sheriff’s department report said on July 16, Devion Bankhead was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 22nd Street South and College Street, when a Columbus Police Department vehicle flew over the train tracks at 77 miles per hour, colliding with Bankhead’s Dodge Avenger.

The officer was responding to a call for help from a fellow officer.

His lights and sirens were on.

The cruiser ended up overturned.

The officer driving had minor injuries.

Bankhead had to be flown to Jackson where he spent time in the ICU.

A friend that asked not to be identified said Bankhead said he’s doing better, but his vision and speech are affected by his injuries.

“He’s doing much better, but he’s still slurring his talk,” She said. “His eye’s bad. And he’ll be going to and from Jackson.”

Initial reports from officers say Bankhead pulled out in front of the officer.

This came from a witness on scene that told investigators Bankhead pulled out in front of the officers.

But further investigation by the Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office found something different happened.

However, those close to Bankhead believe it’s a sign of dishonesty and negligence by the Columbus Police Department.

“When you swear on the oath you should be truthful to everything you do,” She said. “You’re here to protect and serve. It seems as it’s the opposite way around. You’re here to serve and not protect. You’re here to get through what you want to get through, and do what you want to do, and tell a lie on the next person. Because we are people that y’all could tell a story on and get off with. Because y’all are the police officers.”

When reached for comment, a CPD spokesman said the agency cannot speak on the matter as civil cases related to the crash are still ongoing.

Mayor of Columbus Stephen Jones released a statement on the crash this afternoon stating his office, and the city council, will evaluate the sheriffs office findings to make an informed decision on the case.

