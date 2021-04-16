PONTOTOC COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The coordinator of the chaplain program for the WNBA is sharing her story with students across Northeast Mississippi this week.

Fleceia Comeaux spoke to the girls basketball and softball teams at South Pontotoc High School this morning.

Comeaux challenged the athletes to be prepared to face obstacles to their plans, dreams and goals in life.

She shared how she was able to overcome a major injury through determination, hard work and her Christian faith. Comeaux also encouraged the young ladies to invite others to FCA weekly gatherings, also known as ‘huddles.”

“I get to tell my story, so if somebody says, ‘hey what’s your story,’ I get to share my faith through telling my story and I get to lead them from a moment of motivation to a moment of inspiration, you know, what’s your story, what’s your story going to be when it’s all said and done,” Comeaux said.

“My brother actually got saved at an FCA rally when we were younger, it means a lot, I’ve been to FCA camps at middle school and being around that great atmosphere of other Christians helps you a lot,” said Caroline Cook, a Junior at SPHS.

Comeaux was brought to the area by Mississippi FCA District One.