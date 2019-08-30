WNBA player Natasha Cloud on how she's addressing gun violence

WNBA player Natasha Cloud, who plays for the Washington Mystics, is using her platform to raise awareness about gun violence near schools in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

In June, Cloud organized a media blackout in protest of recent shootings, calling on Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and Mayor Muriel Bowser to address the issue. She visited Hendley Elementary School in Anacostia, which was hit by three bullets that month.

Speaking to CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett for this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast, Cloud talked about why she believed it was important to raise awareness on gun safety.

“I’ve been blessed with this beautiful career and blessed to be here in D.C. with the Mystics that allow us to use our voice and our platform. So I use my God-given platform to bring a media blackout…when after the game we don’t discuss anything but the issue at hand,” Cloud said. The media blackout occurred ahead of a game against the Seattle Storm.

“I’m not sure who we played that day, but after the game, no one spoke. I made one — I addressed the media by myself and talked about gun violence in D.C.,” Cloud said.

Cloud also spoke about the disparities in treatment between male NBA players and WNBA players. There is a significant pay gap in the sport. Cloud has to spend six months playing basketball abroad in the off-season each year to make a living.

Male players have access to private planes, while WNBA players fly commercial.

“It’s extremely hard when we’re delayed for hours. It’s extremely hard when you’re talking about recovery of our bodies,” Cloud said. “It’s tough, especially when you’re playing the game, you’re trying to get a red eye back into the next town to play another game. It’s extremely tough on our bodies.”

