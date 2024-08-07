Woman accused of enticing child to meet adult for sexual activity

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman was accused of allowing the sexual abuse of a child and enticing them to meet an adult for sexual activity.

58-year-old Judy Dunlap was charged with contributing to the neglect of a child and enticement of a child.

Prentiss County investigators claim Dunlap knowingly allowed the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 to continue and did nothing to stop it.

Prosecutors also allege Dunlap convinced a child to meet a male for what was described as sexual conduct.

The reported crimes happened in January and February of this year.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department says her bond was set at ten thousand dollars.

No trial date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X