Woman accused of felony embezzlement in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc woman has been arrested in Tupelo, accused of paying out money that wasn’t hers.

In late January, a business owner filed a report with Tupelo Police alleging embezzlement by an employee.

The business owner said that an employee had written several checks to a family member and that those checks totaled around $25,000.

On Monday, February 10, after further investigation, police arrested Lola Knight of Pontotoc.

Knight has been charged with one count of Felony Embezzlement.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

