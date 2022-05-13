Woman accused of killing her stepdaughter found not guilty

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of killing her stepdaughter is found not guilty in Monroe County.

Our state-wide news partner WLBT reports the verdict was returned this afternoon.

T’Kia Bevily was charged with killing 14-month-old Jurayah Smith in Claiborne County.

A change of venue was granted and the trial was held in Monroe County.

Just last year, Bevily was found guilty in a separate trial.

However, months later, a judge overturned the conviction due to jury misconduct.

Jurayah’s father Morris, who was also charged with capital murder, has not gone to trial.